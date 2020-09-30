PINE TOWNSHIP – State police are looking for more information about four juveniles who reportedly burglarized a local Little League building.
Between 3 and 4 p.m. Sept. 26, four white males were seen on the rooftop of the press box at the Vic Hughes Little League Complex, 549 Barkeyville Road, Pine Township.
The properly is run by the Grove City Little League organization.
The concession stand was broken into and ransacked, and multiple items were stolen and damaged, police said.
About $143 worth of items were stolen: a tub of Slim Jims, a tub of Dubble Bubble bubble gum, a can of Mountain Dew, bottles of Gatorade and water, and a Wildgame Innovations trail camera.
A keypad lock, chain and clasp valued at $20 and paper products valued at $100 were damaged.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 724-662-6162.
