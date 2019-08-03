POLICE NEWS
Grove City police
• Terri L. Pryborowski, 47, of 540 E. Beaver St., Mercer, was cited with restrictions on alcoholic beverages after the vehicle she was riding in was stopped at 2:54 a.m. June 17 at an undisclosed location; she was found with an open bottle of rum, police said.
State police, Mercer
• Pine Township officials reported on June 28 that someone stole two stop signs from Nutt Road at state Route 208, and a speed limit sign from Nutt Road; the value is $200, said police, who issued a news release on July 23.
• Terra Cristy Maderitz, 31, of Warren, Ohio, was charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance after a traffic stop at 9:22 p.m. April 27 in East Lackawannock Township, police said.
• Bryant Shealy, 30, of Mercer, was charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance after his vehicle crashed in a ditch at 10:45 p.m. May 21 on Mercer Grove City Road just south of Schaffer Road, Findley Township, police said.
• Raymond Carter, 33, of Pittsburgh, was charged with criminal mischief for trashing the interior of a Perry Township man’s car at 8 p.m. May 18, police said.
• Someone on May 31 or June 1 threw a rock at a window of a home in the 6800 block of Frogtown Road, Lackawannock Township, police said.
