POLICE NEWS
State police, Butler
• Martin M. Zuffranieri, 18, of East Amherst, N.Y., was charged with possession of a small amount of marijuana after a traffic stop at 9:10 p.m. Oct. 5 on New Castle Road at Conway Drive, Slippery Rock, police said.
State police, Mercer
• Denayzha Shamorra Robinson, 19, of Erie; Deniqwa Shaqwanna Robinson, 21, of Erie; Jacqueline Leeawna Sharay Henderson, 24, of West Mifflin; and Jazmin Breanna Mickel, 18, of West Mifflin, were charged with retail theft after allegedly stealing $276.67 worth of merchandise from Old Navy, Zumiez, and Hot Topic at 3:43 p.m. Oct. 6 Grove City Premium Outlets, 1911 Leesburg Grove City Road, Springfield Township, police said.
• Someone on Sept. 29 or 30 damaged a silt fence at a home in the 3300 block of Perry Highway, Hadley, police said.
• Someone on Sept. 11 used a Jefferson Township man’s Social Security number to commit identity theft, police said.
• Witnesses reported that a black man and a black woman stole merchandise totaling $1,686 from the Aldo and Coach stores on Sept. 3 from Grove City Premium Outlets, 1911 Leesburg Grove City Road, Springfield Township, police said.
• A Wolf Creek Township woman reported on Oct. 10 that someone used her information to steal her identity, police said.
• Andrew Francis Williams, 30, of Mercer, was charged with burglary for breaking into several storage units between Sept. 20 and 27 in East Lackawannock Township and stealing several items, police said.
State police, New Castle
• Daniel Bruce Kromer, 48, of Grove City, was charged with indecent assault, corruption of minors, and unlawful contact with a minor for an alleged sexual assault of a 12-year-old Grove City boy in July of 2015 at a home on Busted Iron Lane, Washington Township, police said.
EDITOR’S NOTE: These reports are taken from police files and do not indicate guilt or innocence.
