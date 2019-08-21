POLICE NEWS
State police, Butler
• Joshua Howland, 30, of Hilliards, was charged with aggravated assault after an argument with an 18-year-old Harrisville man at 6:05 p.m. Aug. 9 at a home in the 500 block of Boyers Road, Marion Township, police said.
Police said Howland threatened to shoot the man and discharged four rounds from a .45 caliber pistol before running off. He was caught by police a short time later.
State police, Mercer
• Michael Sturgin, 40, of Clarks Mills, was arrested after an incident at 3:30 p.m. Aug. 14 in the area of Airport and Hadley roads, Perry Township, police said.
Police said Sturgin got into an argument with a woman and struck her in the face, giving her a bloody nose. She walked away from him, and a passerby picked her up and took her home.
Police said Sturgin went to the home and pointed a silver revolver at the woman, the passerby, and a friend who had come to take the girlfriend away.
The three women fled, and Sturgin was found a short time later with the handgun and a shotgun, police said. He was charged with simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and harassment.
DRUNKEN DRIVINGARREST
Grove City
• Rose Minner, 71, of Bensalem, Pa.; at 8:46 p.m. Aug. 4 on South Center Street at Tidball Avenue, police said.
