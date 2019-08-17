POLICE NEWS
Grove City
• Police received a report at 9:39 a.m. Aug. 10 about a theft from All Good Things Thrift Shoppe, 1103 W. Main St.
Someone stole several items form the outdoor carport area between 5 p.m. Aug. 9 and 8:30 a.m. Aug. 10. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 724-458-7925.
• An abandoned child’s bicycle was turned over to the police department on Aug. 8. The owner must give a detailed description before claiming it.
• Dallas Rodgers, 25, of Sharon, was arrested on June 27 on a warrant from a burglary he allegedly committed Aug. 10, 2016, at a home in the 300 block of North Broad Street, police said.
Items totaling $1,369 were stolen, and Rodgers was charged with receiving stolen property, corruption of minors, and conspiring to commit burglary, trespass and theft, police said.
Sandy Lake
• Deirdre A. Rounsaville, 50, of Fredonia, was charged with issuing a bad check for $50; the check was made out to Sandy Lake borough on May 2, police said.
EDITOR’S NOTE: These reports are taken from police files and do not indicate guilt or innocence.
