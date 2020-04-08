POLICE NEWS

DRUNKEN DRIVING ARRESTS

State police, Mercer

• Robert Dubois, 31, of Slippery Rock, at 12:35 a.m. Dec. 28 on Kiester Road at Service Road, Slippery Rock, police said. He was operating a pedal cycle, which did not have a rear reflector visible from 500 feet, police said.

• Brayden Trowbridge, 31, of Mercer at 7:35 p.m. March 18 on Interstate 376 westbound, Shenango Township, where his sport-utility vehicle crashed, police said.

EDITOR’S NOTE: These reports are taken from police files and do not indicate guilt or innocence.

