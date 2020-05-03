POLICE NEWS
State police, Butler
• Someone caused $4,000 worth of damage to a water tank mixer computer at a building owned by the Slippery Rock Municipal Authority, 116 Crestview Road, Slippery Rock Township. Police said the damage is believed to have occurred between Sept. 1 and Dec. 27.
DRUNKEN DRIVING ARRESTS
State police, Mercer
• Eusebio D. Man, 31, of Monroe, Wash., after an accident at 8:55 p.m. Jan. 1 on Interstate 80 westbound, East Lackawannock Township, police said.
• Andrew E. McCullum, 19, of Erie, after an accident at 1:31 p.m. Jan. 2 on Interstate 79 northbound just west of West Park Road, Worth Township, police said. McCullum and his passengers were taken to a hospital with minor injuries. The passengers, all from Erie, were two boys, 15 and 13, and a 16-year-old girl, police said.
EDITOR’S NOTE: These reports are taken from police files and do not indicate guilt or innocence.
