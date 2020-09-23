GROVE CITY – Grove City council’s outgoing president received a fond farewell at Monday night’s meeting.
“I’ve never seen George mistreat any person who has come here before council,” said Tim Bonner, the borough’s longtime solicitor.
Monday was George Pokrant’s last meeting, and his letter of resignation was approved by council members with regrets.
“I’m humbled,” Pokrant said.
He served on council for 23 years, and was president for the past 18 years. His term expires Dec. 31, 2021.
He will be moving to Liberty Township and will soon be marrying Donna Glenn, and he looks forward to making new memories.
“It’s been a great ride. I’m gonna miss you,” Mayor Randy Riddle said as he gave Pokrant a Wendell August Forge gift for his years of service.
Pokrant said he appreciated his time on council, and he’s stepping down with a mix of sadness and excitement.
“You have made this a better place for all of us to live and work,” Pokrant said.
He has served with excellent leadership, direction and respect, and it’s been a pleasure to work with him, Bonner said.
Bonner, who is also a state representative serving the 8th District, presented Pokrant a resolution passed by the Pennsylvania House of Representatives for his time serving the borough.
Pokrant works as manager of staff services for Butler Health System, and he has four children with his late wife Terry, and one grandchild.
He had some advice for the new council member who will be appointed: listen and learn, and keep an open mind without having an agenda.
He added that he’s to have seen the completion of the wastewater treatment plant upgrade and expansion, and he thanked current and former council members including Borough Manager Vance Oakes, his family and residents for their support over the years.
Pokrant represented Ward 1 of the borough. Those interested in applying for the seat must have lived in Ward 1 for at least one year, be at least 18 years old, and be a registered voter, Oakes said.
Candidates can submit letters of interest to the borough secretary by Oct. 16: Tanya Pollard, 123 W. Main St., Grove City, PA 16127.
Interested candidates will be expected to attend the Oct. 19 council meeting, which will be at 7 p.m. at the borough building.
Council members will also reorganize and select a new president, Oakes said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.