OIL CITY – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation invites the public to review a display of plans for the rehabilitation of the Fredonia Road bridge over Interstate 79 in Lake Township.
The bridge is on Fredonia Road between Coulson and Slater roads.
The project will include the removing and replacing the asphalt service on the bridge, and portions of the concrete deck. The concrete barriers and piers will be repaired, and a waterproof membrane will be placed on the deck.
Work is expected to occur next summer. The project will require a three-month detour, which will use Airport Road, District Road, and Route 845.
The current bridge was built in 1967 and is classified as fair. An average of about 450 vehicles a day use the bridge.
The plans will be on display from 8 to 11 a.m. and noon to 4 p.m. weekdays and 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday from Aug. 12 to 23 at the Stoneboro borough office, 59 Lake St.
A digital version of the information can be found on the PennDOT District 1 website, www.penndot.gov/District1. Click on Public Meetings/Studies listed under the Resources heading, and choose the box titled Mercer County – Fredonia Road Bridge Rehabilitation
The plans display is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon cultural resources affected by the National Historic Preservation Act.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.