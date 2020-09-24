The 2020-21 season enrollment for Pittsburgh Youth Chorus is open for singers in grades 1-12 this fall in Grove City and Pittsburgh.
The season plans have been made upon this foundational principle: the health of the singers, families and staff takes top priority. They have embraced singing online and continue to learn about the most effective teaching techniques in this new digital space.
It is their goal to keep finding ways to help singers evolve and connect through music-making even while they #StayHomeAndSing. The program plans were created after many hours of research and conferencing with families and peers from around the world.
• Grades 1-2 Neighborhood Training Choirs and individual coaching sessions: begin in early 2021 instead of the usual fall start, due to the logistics required to meet safely in various venues. For the youngest singers who would like to start now, they are also offering packages of ten 20-minute virtual coaching sessions. These students could then transition into their NTC programs in January.
• Grades 3+: Core Choirs accepting new singers through Oct. 15 in Pittsburgh and Grove City. Begin rehearsing virtually and plan to schedule meetings outdoors if possible to do safely. Virtual sessions will include weekly virtual meetings complemented by prepared lessons (vocal technique, solfege and repertoire study), individual coaching sessions, Virtual Choir Video participation. Students also select an elective of either musical theatre or ukulele.
• Grades 9-12 High School Ensembles for treble and changed voices: begin high school programs early for the 2020-21 season. Young people in grades 9-12 wishing to sing in Headwaters (treble voices) or Bridge City Singers (changed voices) can begin October.
The ensembles are meant to follow after and complement Junior Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh’s season, which was postponed in 2020. Participation this season will start virtually and includes multiple Virtual Choir Video productions and exclusive access to interviews with professionals from across the performing arts industries.
In-person rehearsals are expected to begin in early 2021. Singers in both ensembles will perform the season’s headline production “Crossings” by Ysaÿe Barnwell and David Roussève - a collaboration with Hill Dance Academy Theatre.
All high school aged singers are welcome. Singers who have been previous members of Junior Mendelssohn Choir of Pittsburgh of PYC do not need to audition. All others will compete a short audition for voice placement.
For more information, email info@pittsburghyouthchorus.org
