PINE TOWNSHIP – Pine Township sewage customers will see an increase on their bills next month.
Township supervisors on Monday night adopted resolution 2-2020, which increases the flat fee for the average sewer customer.
The change will take effect with the bill that is sent on Feb. 20, Supervisor Jeanine Thompson said after the meeting.
Typical sewer customers in Pine have water meters with pipes that are five-eighths of an inch or three-fourths of an inch. Their new monthly rate will be $45.82 per 5,000 gallons, up 6.7% from $42.95 per 5,000 gallons.
Over the 5,000-gallon mark, the flat fee will remain at $9 per 1,000 gallons, according to the resolution.
Residents not connected to the sewage system will pay a flat monthly rate of $56.93, up 6.7% from $53.36.
The increase was proposed because Grove City borough is increasing its sewage rates for the township, Dan Goncz, the township’s engineer, said at the Dec. 2 meeting.
Pine Township’s sewage is treated by Grove City’s wastewater treatment plant, which is undergoing an extensive renovation and expansion.
