PennDOT to hold meeting about Route 58

MERCER — State officials want to hear from local residents on improvements for a stretch of road from Greenville to Mercer can be improved.
To get that input, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting to present plans on the Route 58 Corridor Safety Study. Also known as Greenville-Mercer Road, state Route 58 runs almost 15 miles from Main Street in Greenville to North Street in Mercer.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 9, at the Mercer County Cooperative Extension, 463 Perry Highway, north of Mercer, with a presentation scheduled for 6:15 p.m.
According to PennDOT data, there were 189 reportable crashes on Route 58 from 2013 through 2017. The public meeting will give PennDOT a chance to identify existing issues on Route 58 while looking at ways to improve safety along the road.
This will be the second public meeting in two months to gather information on roads in Mercer County. PennDOT held a public meeting Sept. 25 to discuss plans for a similar corridor study of U.S. Route 62.
Residents who attended the meeting suggested lower-cost measures such as adding lighted signs to attract drivers’ attention.
More costly proposals included adding turning lanes, increasing the width of shoulders and installing a roundabout to the intersection of Route 62 and Darby Road.
The targeted section of Route 62 runs 11 miles from Keel Ridge Road in Hermitage to Route 19 in Mercer, passing through Jefferson, Lackawannock and East Lackawannock townships.
The Mercer County Metropolitan Planning Organization requested safety studies for state outes 58 and 62 as part of its long-range transportation plan.
Residents who cannot attend the meeting will be able to view the presentations and offer input for both road corridors on PennDOT’s website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.