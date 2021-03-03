HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is extending the expiration dates for commercial driver licenses and commercial learner’s permits one final time due to the pandemic.
Items due to expire from March 16, 2020, through March 31, 2021 will be valid through March 31, 2021.
Drivers are encouraged to renew their CDL products as soon as possible by March 31. No further extensions will be given.
Expiration extension deadlines on non-commercial driver license, photo identification cards, learner’s permits and camera cards ended on Aug. 31, 2020.
For a list of an open driver license and photo license centers and their services and hours, visit www.dmv.pa.gov.
Customers may continue to complete various transactions and access multiple resources online at www.dmv.pa.gov. Driver and vehicle online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and include driver’s license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver license and vehicle registration letters; ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; driver license and photo ID duplicates; and schedule a drivers exam.
There are no additional fees for using online services through PennDOT.
