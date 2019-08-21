GREENVILLE – The Mercer County Trails Association will host the 23rd annual Pedal the Lakes Bicycle Tour on Aug. 31.
Registration will be from 7 to 10 a.m. at Riverside Park, 45 Alan Ave., Greenville. Registration will be $30 event day or $25 by mail-in flyer or by visiting mctrails.org.
The tour goes through western Pennsylvania and northeastern Ohio featuring Amish countryside, several lakes, rolling rural roads, and a chance siting of ducks walking on fish. Routes will be 12, 32, 65, and 100 miles.
Stops will be at Mortals Key Brewery, Conneaut Cellars, Greene Eagle Winery and Resele Marina in Orangeville.
Support vehicles patrol the course, but bikes should be in good working order. Riders are encouraged to bring tubes, patches, tools and pumps. Helmets are required. Riders can get accommodations with reduced event rates at Cianci’s Motel and Suites.
The ride benefits the trails association, which is working to establish multi-use recreational trails in Mercer and neighboring counties in western Pennsylvania.
Visit mctrails.org for more information and to register.
