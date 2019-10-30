Springfield Township officials are moving forward with a company’s request to add more storage tanks that would hold road materials.
Planning commission members on Monday agreed to recommend the Russell Standard land development application to township supervisors.
Russell Standard, 1210 Perry Highway, provides paving materials to customers including PennDOT, said Bert Rogers of Russell Standard.
The land development plan proposes an expansion that would include several new tanks, said Maureen Sweeney, an attorney representing the company.
The new tanks would be smaller than the tanks added to the property in recent years, she said.
There are currently 26 tanks of various sizes on the property, Rogers said.
The new tanks would hold fog seal, which PennDOT recently started using to improve road surfaces, he said.
In other business at Monday’s meeting, planning commission members noted these updates:
• Township supervisors recently approved a subdivision, lot consolidation, land development plan, and conditional use request for Libations Winery, which will be built on state Route 208 near Wendell August Forge.
• Supervisors tabled a request for a billboard to be placed on Lee Road on property owned by John Ayers. The proposed plans need to be adjusted to coincide with township regulations.
• A public hearing will be held at 7 p.m. Nov. 19 to consider a zoning amendment; the proposal would change several properties north of Route 208 from agricultural to commercial-residential; and several properties in that area from village-residential to commercial-residential.
• The Church of St. Augustine, which meets at Candlewood Suites, wants to place a sign off of Route 208 on property owned by the airport. The airport is OK with the sign, but it is larger than township regulations allow. A public hearing was scheduled, but no one from the church was able to attend. Another hearing will have to be scheduled.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.