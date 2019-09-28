SLIPPERY ROCK – Slippery Rock Community Park officials have installed a permanent tribute to the man who helped get the park started nearly 50 years ago.
“Manning Way” was dedicated in honor of Dick Manning during a ceremony Tuesday night at the park.
A blue and white street sign marks the roadway that runs up the hill past the baseball fields, said Mary Messer, the park’s director.
“It’s very humbling,” Manning said.
He founded the Slippery Rock Parks and Recreation program in 1970; the park was established in 1976.
Manning has helped secure grants for playgrounds, athletic fields, pavilions and the rec center, Messer said.
He served as the park’s director for 20 years, and also spent time on the park board.
“He was a great mentor,” she said.
Manning lives in Slippery Rock, close to the park.
“The park’s in my backyard. I enjoy watching the kids,” he said.
He loves living nearby and has many great memories of the park, and he’s happy to see it keep growing.
“I take great pride in that,” he said of the park’s evolution.
Messer helped land a grant for a walking trail, which was completed in 2017, and Manning said it would be nice to add a pool someday.
He is honored by the “Manning Way” dedication but said that he can’t take all of the credit.
“It’s the community that built that park,” he said of the various organizations that have helped out over the years.
In other parks and rec news:
A fall festival sponsored by Armstrong will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at the park. Pre-registration is required.
Admission is $7 and includes pumpkin carving, crafts, games, and decorating baked goods, Messer said.
The park is also planning its first haunted trail, but volunteers are needed. They tried to organize a haunted trail a few years ago, but plans fell through.
“We couldn’t gather enough volunteers,” she said.
The trail will be from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at the park. Admission is $4. Volunteers ages 16 and older are needed to help with props, skits, acting, tours, and makeup.
“It’s going to be kid-friendly. Even a whole family can volunteer,” Messer said.
The deadline to sign up to be a volunteer is Friday, Oct. 4.
For more information about Slippery Rock Parks and Recreation, 320 N. Main St., Slippery Rock, call 724-794-8180, visit slipperyrockpark-rec.org or check out their Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.