Mark Scarpitti is excited to share his love and appreciation for the great outdoors through his new job as manager of Maurice K. Goddard State Park.
“You have the opportunity to make an impact,” he said.
Overseeing a state park is a chance for him to get hands-on with providing recreational opportunities, environmental education and conservation.
Scarpitti, 37, has been park manager for about two months, and the Edinboro native lives nearby with his wife Lottie and their daughter Maeve, 2.
He succeeds William Wasser, who has retired.
The park covers 2,856 acres in Deer Creek, Mill Creek, New Vernon and Sandy Lake townships, so Scarpitti is still exploring the trails, woods and Goddard’s focal point – Lake Wilhelm.
He enjoys the “community aspect” of the area and said everyone has been very welcoming – dropping off pies, quilts and produce, and taking the time to say “hello.”
“It’s unbelievable,” he said last Tuesday afternoon at a picnic table outside the main office.
Scarpitti grew up in a rural area and likes hunting, fishing and camping, and he has degrees in secondary education and recreation and park management from Pennsylvania State University.
He started his career as a ranger at Moraine State Park, which near Portersville in Butler County.
Scarpitti then worked as assistant manager at Hickory Run State Park, Carbon County, which is near the Poconos.
He was attracted to the Goddard job, which was an appointment by the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, because he was looking to take on more of a leadership role.
He’s glad to be back in western Pennsylvania and said it has many unique aspects. The lake is popular for boating, kayaking and fishing, the paved bike trail is scenic, and there’s a lot of wildlife to discover.
There’s a great volunteer group, Friends of Goddard State Park, which helps with cleanup days, fundraisers and events, Scarpitti said.
The group normally organizes the annual Music at the Marina, which has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, the pandemic hasn’t kept people away from the park.
“Our attendance is actually up,” he said.
Parks are always looking to improve infrastructure, and the Goddard crew is building a fishing pier at Launch 4 that is complaint with the Americans with Disabilities Act regulations.
Scarpitti is also planning some updates at the marina and along the bike trail, and more shoreline fishing areas will be added.
He wants to continue to improve the visitor experience and hopes to organize more environmental programs in the near future.
He admires the late Maurice K. Goddard, a secretary of the former Pennsylvania Department of Forests and Waters who oversaw the creation of more than 40 state parks, and John C. Oliver III, who served as president and chief executive officer of the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy.
“I believe in the mission,” Scarpitti said of their work.
For more information about the park, 684 Lake Wilhelm Road, call 724-253-4833 or visit www.dcnr.pa.gov
