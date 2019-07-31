Park being fitted to become scaregrounds

Right now, these few temporary walls that were constructed at the Harrisville Park Pavilion may not look like anything yet but what this pavilion has in store in the next few months will surprise you.
No, the pavilion is not getting a kitchen or anything else. The pavilion will eventually house (temporarily) the Harrisville Haunted House.
Local resident Bryan Hogue will bring life (some maybe dead) to an exciting haunting venture right here in Harrisville. The Harrisville Haunted House, the brain child of Bryan, will feature not only the haunted area, but rides, vendors and a whole lot of community engagement.
Bryan is no newcomer to these ventures. He has done multiple haunted houses in Venango County as well as the host and owner of Chiller Night Theater. His character Jack Shadow has been seen in the Harrisville Parade as well as his own broadcast in Chiller Night Theater (www.chillernighttheater.com), which takes place every Saturday on Stream TV.
Chiller Night Theater emulates the late Bill “Chilly Billy” Cardille, the founder and longtime host of Chiller Theater on Pittsburgh TV. Mr. Cardille passed away in 2016, but was very supportive of Hogue starting his own version of the last night classic.
The excitement does not stop with just a haunted house. Vendors for the “Scaregrounds” are also being sought. Dave Martin and his wife Carolyn, who organized this year’s Harrisville’s Community Days, will be the contact and will organize the vendors. You may reach the Martins at 814-657-6262.
The Scaregrounds will operate the month of October with the third Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. being “no scare day” so the little ones may take part in the activities.
Thursday and Sunday’s will run from 6 to 9 p.m. and on Friday and Saturday’s from 6 to 10 p.m. Admission will be $7 and children under 12 will be $5. Twenty percent of the sales will be donated to Harrisville borough.
Do you have a flare to scare? Volunteer actors (adults preferred) are also needed.
For more information please visit chillernightheater.com, or visit the Harrisville Haunted House Facebook page.
What scares you the most – clowns, vampires, zombies or maybe some slithering things? I guess we will find out when you visit the Scaregrounds at the Harrisville Haunted House.
