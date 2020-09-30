Parents hosting GCHS homecoming dance

GROVE CITY – For the second time this year, Grove City High School students will be dancing the night away thanks to a group of parents.
When the Grove City Area School District announced that it wouldn’t be hosting a homecoming dance because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the parents got the ball rolling on organizing their own event, which is set for this Saturday.
The parents holding the dance are the same ones who arranged a prom for the students in June after the district canceled its own plans.
“The prom was a great time,” said Karen Ketler, adding that there were no problems or issues.
Ketler, along with Allysen Byers, Carrie Martin, Gretchen Hurst, Alisa Blair, Heather Lords and Shannon Frost, have been spreading the word about the homecoming dance, which will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. at the John R. Huff American Legion Post 220, 1946 Mercer-Grove City Road, Pine Township.
The prom was also held at the Legion, which Ketler said has been supportive and accommodating.
Tickets are $10 per student, and they are being sold online and at the door. Students are asked to register online as soon as possible at gchsdances.wixsite.com/fauxhoco
After the costs are covered, any leftover funds will be donated to the Legion, which is providing pizza.
Because of social-distancing requirements, the dance is limited to current Grove City High School students in ninth through 12th grade, said Ketler, who has two sons in the district.
Organizers are asking students to wear face masks; there will be some available at the door.
Students must arrive between 6 and 6:30 p.m. No entry will be allowed after 6:30 p.m.
A tent with space heaters will be set up in the patio area to help with social distancing.
About 150 students are already registered, and Ketler knows they’re looking forward to the fun, which will feature a “carnival” theme, a candy buffet and s’mores bar.
She thanked donors supporting the dance including local families, Joden World Resources, MLH Distillery and George J. Howe Company.
MORE DETAILS can also be found on the Facebook group called “Fall Festival Formal.”
