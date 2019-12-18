The collection boxes are filling up fast for Grove City Community Food Pantry’s annual Parade of Trees food drive.
Through Jan. 3, community members are encouraged to bring food items to participating businesses.
Each business has been paired with a nonprofit. The businesses provide a tree, and the nonprofit organizations decorate it, placing a collection container underneath.
“We’re always happy to help, and we appreciate the opportunity,” said Dr. Mike Hancox at Laurel Eye Clinic, 217 S. Broad St.
The clinic has been part of the Parade of Trees for a bout five years, and they are partnered with the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany.
It is an easy way for the community to help fellow residents, said Kelly Probst, patient service coordinator.
“It’s amazing,” said Rachel Thompson, optician.
Donations have also included toys and hygiene items, Probst added.
Traci Turner, the food pantry’s executive director, already has a huge “thank you” for everyone who is donating and the businesses that are hosting the drop-off sites.
“We all as a community can celebrate the season together,” she said.
The nonprofit that receives the most “votes” in the form of donations will win a $100 prize.
This is the food pantry’s most important food drive of the year because donations tend to drop off after the holidays. There are 550 families in the Grove City area who receive assistance from the food pantry.
These drop-off locations are available:
• Northwestern Mutual, which has been paired with the Rainbow Girls.
• Laurel Eye Clinic; supporting Episcopal Church of the Epiphany.
• Nationwide Insurance; supporting Daisy Troop 46836.
• Grove City Realty; supporting Grace United Methodist Church.
• Weber’s ATA Martial Arts Academy; supporting Scotch Hill Presbyterian Church.
• Nancy’s Hair Loft; supporting Grove Manor.
• b’gifted; supporting Grove City High School football.
• Omniplex; supporting Hopefield Children’s Complex.
• D’Licious Bouquets; supporting Grove City Midget Football.
• Saxony House; supporting Alpha Omega Center.
• Bowl-O-Drome; supporting Daisy Troop 46836.
• Color Outside The Lines; supporting Cub Scout Pack 76.
• Salvation Army; supporting the Salvation Army.
FOR more information, call the Grove City Community Food Pantry at 724-458-5208 or visit their Facebook page.
