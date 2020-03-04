A Mount Carmel, Pa., man died on Monday after his pickup truck crashed on Interstate 80 in Lackawannock Township.
Martin J. Puchalski, 49, was pronounced dead at UPMC Horizon, Farrell, state police said.
He was heading west at 4:37 p.m. when the truck left the right side of the road in the area of mile marker 8.8, just east of Greenfield Road.
The truck traveled through the grass for about 294 feet, then hit a culvert and a ditch before coming to a stop facing northwest.
Police said they do not know why the truck left the road.
Puchalski was not wearing a seatbelt, police said.
