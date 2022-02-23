LACKAWANNOCK TOWNSHIP – Unity Church is a Prebyterian fellowship “Where Christ is crowned and friends are found.” All are invited to attend any event.
The church is in Greenfield (Lackawannock Township) at 1857 Mercer-West Middlesex Road (Route 318).
Worship is at 11 a.m. Sundays, with Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. Traditional worship includes singing, the gift of music and the spoken word. Lenten Sundays follow the theme “The Road to Calvary.”
Other church activities:
• MAGIC AGERS, second Tuesdays at noon. A community lunch for retired friends.
• EVENSONG HYMN SING, third Sunday of each month – An evening of food, fellowship and music with free dinner for all at 5:30 p.m. followed by singing in the sanctuary at 6:30 p.m.
• COMMUNITY EASTER SUNRISE SERVICE – 7 a.m. in parking lot (weather permitting).
James Moose is the pastor. Church phone: 724-346-9501. Social media: Unitycommunity
