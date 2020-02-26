GROVE CITY – For over 20 years, Diehl Automotive has been one of the premier vehicle dealerships in Western Pennsylvania. With stores in Butler, Robinson Township, Moon Township, and even Salem Ohio, Diehl Automotive goes to great lengths to provide excellent service to our customers.
One of our newest stores, Diehl of Grove City, has evolved wonderfully since it opened in 2017. Over the past two years, Diehl of Grove City has worked tirelessly to create a convenient, efficient, and friendly car-buying experience for the Grove City community, as well as a collision center and service center unparalleled in customer appreciation.
Moreover, our unique approach to customers and the services we offer to our customers is unheard of in the industry. In addition, Diehl of Grove City has become one of the most prominent sponsors of the local community.
Customer appreciation, for us, is key. And we listen. We listened when our service customers were stuck in our reception area while waiting for their car, unable to go anywhere. We implemented courtesy drivers who will take our waiting customers wherever they’d like to go while their vehicle is being repaired. We understood it’s difficult to come pick up your car after service, because, well, you don’t have a vehicle. So we have implemented free pick up and drop off for our service customers.
We also stand behind our products, including a 172-point safety check on all pre-owned vehicles. We are confident in the products we sell and we want our customers to be confident as well.
And our approach to customer service is really very simple. Whether they’re a sales consultant or a service technician, our employees have one steadfast rule to abide: Be kind, honest and transparent.
More than anything else, we appreciate community giving and support. We understand that a business can only be as successful as the community in which it is located. And our community giving has grown exponentially in the past year. We have helped and supported Strawberry Days, Grove City College, Grove City Library, Grove City YMCA, Grove City High School, youth baseball, softball, and volleyball. We’ve given away vehicles at the Mercer Barn Party. We support George Junior Republic and the Mercer Youth Camp. We support the legions, the fraternities. We support the Mercer Car Club and the Mercer School of Trades. The list goes on and on. We are strong believers in a strong community sense equals strong community and we will continue this indefinitely.
Our employees are our secret ingredient. Fully trained, knowledgeable, efficient, and congenial, every single employee – from our office staff to our service technicians to our sales consultant – are available to make your experience easy and fun. Most of our service techs are ASE certified and have decades of experience. Our sales consultants know our products inside and out and can make your vehicle buying experience quick, easy, and enjoyable. Our employees understand that they represent Diehl Automotive to our customer and will always do so with unwavering respect and diligence.
Diehl Automotive is growing perpetually. In addition to the four dealerships, we have collision centers in Butler, Pittsburgh, and Grove City. We service all vehicles, every make and model. We have rental cars, parts and accessories: Diehl Automotive is your one-stop-shop for everything vehicle -elated.
Yes, we’ve grown over the last year, but the best is yet to come! We listen to our customers. We learn with our customers. And we will always strive to help our customers. We love what we do and who we’ve become.
It’s the Diehl way.
