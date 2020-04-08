Officials tackle challenge of keeping meetings public

Local governing bodies are preparing for their regular monthly meetings, making sure that the public will be able to listen in and participate.
Schools and municipal buildings are closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but business is still being conducted to keep things moving along, like online instruction and utility services.
In Pennsylvania, the Office of Open Records and the District Attorneys Association have advised that meetings can take place remotely under emergency circumstances, and public participation is required by law, Melissa Melewsky, media law counsel with the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, said in an email.
“Public participation can take many forms and agencies have options,” she said.
She’s seen multiple examples of alternate meeting formats, like webcasting, Facebook Live, conference calls and Zoom meetings.
In all of those cases, the agencies made a good faith effort to provide notice of the meeting details and information about how the public can participate, Melewsky said.
More information can be found on the Office of Open Records website at openrecordspennsylvania.com
Slippery Rock Area School District is sticking to its regular school board meeting schedule this month. The work session will be held on April 6, and the voting meeting on April 20. Both meetings start at 7:30 p.m.
School officials are in the process of setting up a dedicated phone line that people can call to be part of the meeting, which will be conducted via conference call, Superintendent Dr. Alfonso Angelucci said.
“The board meeting will be as virtual as we can make it in order to observe strict social distancing,” he said, noting that board members will also be calling in.
When the phone number has been determined, more information will be available on the district’s website: www.slipperyrock.k12.pa.us
During the closure of public schools in Pennsylvania, committee meetings and work sessions are canceled for Grove City Area School District. Those are typically held the first Monday of the month.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf recently announced that schools are closed indefinitely for the remainder of this school year.
The Grove City school board’s voting meetings are typically held at 7 p.m. the second Monday of the month.
Those meetings will be modified to support social distancing recommendations, and more information is forthcoming about how the April 13 meeting will be conducted, according to information at the district’s website: www.grovecity.k12.pa.us
Pine Township supervisors have canceled their April 6 meeting. The township office is closed to the public, but residents can still call 724-458-7229, or find information on the website: pinetownship.org
The Springfield Township building is closed to the public. Residents can call 724-748-4999 or visit springfield-mercer.org for more information.
These Springfield Township meetings have been canceled: April 7 supervisors’ meeting and sewage meeting, and the April 27 planning commision meeting.
Pine and Springfield townships and Grove City borough have all declared a disaster emergency. That means there is a situation that has endangered the health, safety and welfare of a substantial number of residents, and it gives elected officials the authority to perform certain actions in response to the emergency, according to the declaration.
Grove City Borough Manager Vance Oakes reminds residents to make sure their contact information is up-to-date so they can receive alerts about emergencies and other situations.
Visit the borough website at grovecityonline.com for more details.
The borough building remains closed to the public, but residents can still call the office at 724-458-7060.
Borough council still plans to hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. April 20, and officials are still figuring out how the meeting will be formatted, Oakes said.
The Pennsylvania Borough Code requires borough council groups to hold at least one meeting a month, he added.
The emergency declaration that’s in place expires April 20, so council needs to meet in order to extend that declaration.
They must have a quorum of six of its 10 council members physically present at the meeting in order to conduct official business. Other council members can participate via conference call.
The emergency declaration gives council a few options for how the public can be part of the meeting, he said.
They could allow a certain number of attendees at the meeting in council chambers, though the governor’s orders limit gatherings to no more than 10 people.
Visitors and those wishing to speak during public comment could be allowed to participate through a conference call.
If that option is chosen, the meeting agenda will be posted on the borough’s website along with a phone number that people will be able to call when the meeting starts, Oakes said.
He spoke to the borough manager of Chambersburg about a meeting they recently held. Four council members stayed home and called in, and no visitors attended the meeting, which lasted about 10 minutes.
House Bill 1564 is being considered in Harrisburg, and it would allow municipalities to conduct business through telecommunications during a statewide emergency declaration, he said.
If approved, it would allow all council members to call in to a meeting or use a video platform.
