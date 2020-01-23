LIBERTY TOWNSHIP – As Big Rail Brewing prepares to break ground on its Liberty Township taproom, the owners are hosting monthly gatherings at the property that celebrate their progress.
“it’s a nice start for us,” said Bill Smith, who owns the business with Sean Corbett.
They’ve held two “Pints at the Property” events, and the next one is set for 2 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the future site of the taproom, 2158 Mercer-Butler Pike, also known as state Route 258.
There will be food sold by Grateful Smoke BBQ, music, two fires going, and a variety of Big Rail beers, which are being brewed at Smith’s home in Leesburg.
Their portable draft system will include the Black Knuckle IPA, The Bizzness IPA, a blonde ale, and porter. Water and pop will also be sold.
There is a small building on the property that they use for storage, so the family-friendly event is more like a campout.
“It’s very primitive,” Smith said.
Bring a chair and dress for the weather – the event will be held in snow or rain – and keep in mind that there are portable toilets and no running water.
Parking can be tricky, so he encourages visitors to carpool and try to drive a vehicle with four-wheel or all-wheel drive. Do not park on Route 258 or at the business across the street.
Visitors will be able to check out the wooded beer garden that’s being built. In the coming months, work will start on a pavilion, parking lot, driveway and the taproom itself.
“A lot’s coming in 2020,” he said.
Big Rail Brewing beers are already served at Blackout Burger Bar, Springfield Township; Carson Street Deli, Pittsburgh; J. Hicks on the Square, Mercer; and Primanti Bros. at Pittsburgh International Airport.
They’re hoping to get their beer into more restaurants, and they plan on hosting food trucks at the new taproom and adding yard games and playground equipment.
Another “Pints at the Property” is planned for Feb. 29.
For more information about Big Rail Brewing, visit their Facebook page or bigrailbrewing.com
