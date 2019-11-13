SLIPPERY ROCK – The Slippery Rock Area School District reminds residents about its remaining meetings that address potential building renovations.
The next meeting to share information and gather input is set for 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 20, at Moraine Elementary School in Prospect.
The final meeting will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 18, at the middle school in Slippery Rock.
Meetings were previously held at the high school and Slippery Rock Area Elementary School.
All four of the district’s school buildings are being examined, and community members and school families are encouraged to attend the charrettes – meetings for stakeholders.
Attendees can take self-guided tours of the buildings before each meeting starting at 5:15 p.m.
A representative of Eckles Architecture and Engineering, New Castle, which is developing a feasibility study, will help guide the meetings.
RSVP by Friday by visiting the Slippery Rock Area School District website at www.slipperyrock.k12.pa.us and clicking on the “Community” tab at the top of the main page, then select the “Building and Renovation Charrette” tab.
