PINE TOWNSHIP – The township supervisors reorganized on Monday night during their first meeting in 2020. New supervisor Bill Pritchard was named chair, and Richard Stachel was appointed vice chair.
The third supervisor is Jeanine Thompson, who is also the township’s secretary and treasurer.
Supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. at the township building, 545 Barkeyville Road, on these dates: Feb. 3, March 2, April 6, May 4, June 1, July 6, Aug. 3, Sept. 14, Oct. 5, Nov. 2 and Dec. 7.
For more information about Pine Township, call 724-458-7229, or visit www.pinetownship.org
