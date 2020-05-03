New state regulation may slow election results in June

MERCER – It’s possible, if not likely, that Mercer County residents will not have meaningful results of the June 2 primary when election night ends.
Under a new state election regulation that will vastly increase the option for mailing in ballots, Jeff Greenburg, Mercer County voter registration and election director, said thousands of votes will probably go uncounted for days after the election.
And, he said, it’s not the county’s fault.
The June 2 presidential primary — which was already postponed from April 28 due to the COVID-19 pandemic — is the first election being held under new rules that allow registered voters to request a mail ballot for any reason. Under the previous rules, which also governed the state House Eighth District special election March 17, people could request mail ballots only if they would be out of the district on Election Day or would be unable to reach the polls for any other reason.
Between the loosening of mail-in ballot criteria and the pandemic, Greenburg said the county has been deluged with requests for ballots-by-mail.
By last week, the county had received more than 2,300 requests for mail ballots, with five weeks until the deadline for applications. The county had 962 total applications in 2016.
Greenburg said that figure could double before election day.
However, counting those mail-in ballots is going to be tricky.
In November of 2019, Mercer County premiered a new voting system, which allows residents to cast their votes on paper ballots. Scanning devices, distributed to each precinct, count the paper ballots.
The plan at the time was for election workers to use the same machines to count absentee ballots after the polls closed. However, the new law, which goes into effect with the June 2 election required the county to invest in a pair of high-speed scanners for the county election offices to tally the mail-in ballots.
However, state election rules prohibited election workers from opening the ballot envelopes until the polls close on election night, so the county election bureau traditionally hasn’t counted absentee ballots until the Friday after the election.
The state has loosened those regulations somewhat, but not enough for Mercer County to change its process, Greenburg said.
“They didn’t help us as much as they could have,” he said.
Under the new rules, county election administrators can begin opening and counting mail-in ballots on the morning of Election Day.
Greenburg said that might streamline the process in larger counties like Philadelphia and Allegheny, which could have staffers to begin the process.
In a smaller county like Mercer, though, dedicating two, or even one, staff members to preparing the mail-in ballots just isn’t practical.
“Everyone in this office is going to be needed to run an in-person election,” he said.
For June 2, Greenburg said Mercer County could begin opening mail-in ballots, which could be as many as 5,000 at the rate interest is going, on Election Day.
Greenburg said he hopes to complete counting the mail ballots on the Friday after the election.
In the 2016 presidential primary, a little more than 28,000 people cast votes, which means almost 20 percent of the county’s votes might not be counted for days after the polls close.
That might not have a profound impact on the election June 2, which has only a handful of contested races, only one of which — the Wheatland home rule vote — is dependent entirely upon results within Mercer County.
But thousands of uncounted mail-in votes could change results for dozens of races in next year’s local elections, leaving results unknown for residents and candidates alike.
Greenburg said he is hopeful that the state could change its process again, possibly by allowing the county election department to prepare, if not count, mail-in ballots on the weekend before Election Day. State law allows voters to file objections against mail-in ballots until the Friday before Election Day.
If the state allowed county election officials to prepare ballots immediately after the objection period expired, it would be practical to run mail-in ballots after the polls closed.
“Our hope is that the General Assembly will address that,” Greenburg said.
