New-age house calls

With stay-at-home orders still in place because of COVID-19, doctors are encouraging their patients to give telemedicine a try.
“So far it’s worked out pretty well,” said Dr. Martin Wrigley, a primary care physician with Allegheny Health Network who practices in Grove City.
His patients currently have several options, if their medical needs are not serious enough to warrant an in-person exam.
Healthcare professionals affiliated with AHN can interact with patients through the system’s internet platform, MyChart. Patients must register through mychart.ahn.org
The website, which can be accessed via computer, tablet or smartphone, includes a place where users can exchange information and messages with their doctor’s office.
They can also conduct an appointment using the video function, which Wrigley said is helpful, especially in comparison to a phone call.
“It’s pretty straightforward. ... It’s better than speaking on the telephone,” said Wrigley, who has been practicing for 25 years.
Patients can point their camera at a certain body part that needs to be examined, helping him determine how to direct their care.
These telemedicine tools have been available for a few years, and he believes the technology will continue to be used after restrictions related to the virus are lifted.
It’s a time saver, and it comes in handy for patients who may not be able to easily leave home, he said.
His office staff can walk patients through the steps to set up a telemedicine visit, and he encourages folks not familiar with the technology to seek assistance from a friend or relative.
His patients have been very understanding about minimizing in-office visits, and feedback has been positive.
“The patients have been great. ... They actually enjoy it,” Wrigley said.
William Turner of Springfield Township is a patient of Wrigley’s, and he was satisfied with a recent video visit, according to his son, Scott Turner.
“They were able to chat back and forth,” Scott Turner said.
His father, who will soon be 92, was treated for pneumonia earlier this year and spent some time at the hospital and recovering at Quality Life Services, formerly known as Trinity Living Center.
After William Turner was discharged, he needed to have a follow-up appointment with Wrigley.
Wrigley’s office staff helped Scott Turner set up a MyChart account, and everything ran smoothly.
Scott Turner thanks Wrigley and his office, the intensive care unit and emergency room staff, and Quality Life Services for helping his father, who is doing well.
“They were fantastic. ... They should all be commended,” he said.
Telemedicine is relatively new for both patients and medical professionals, but easy to use, said Dr. Chris Enoch, a nephrologist with The Kidney Group.
“I think it’s a very effective alternative for receiving care,” he said.
The private practice works with multiple healthcare systems and has offices in locations including Hermitage and New Castle.
Most of the physicians in the practice are doing telemedicine visits. They see some patients in person in certain cases, taking many precautions to keep the office safe and sanitized.
Enoch has been through a lot with some of his patients, and said it’s been interesting to interact with them virtually.
He feels like he’s being welcomed into their homes through video visits, and they’re excited to show him around.
“I think the bond has even been strengthened,” he said, noting that a new patient said it was a rewarding experience.
His practice does not have a dedicated app or website for telemedicine services, and his office can help patients figure out the best way to communicate for a visit.
He’s used tools like Skype, FaceTime and Zoom, and he’s thankful that he can still keep in touch. Kidney disease patients rely on routine checkups, and they have a higher risk of contracting illnesses like COVID-19.
He asks patients to please consider telemedicine – not only as a way to help prevent the spread COVID-19, but to also prevent a backlog of patients waiting to be seen.
The Kidney Group has also used video visits to host staff meetings, Enoch said, adding that making all of this work has been a group effort that is also supported by insurance companies and made possible by essential employees like the nurses.
“You can’t do it without the nursing staff,” he said.
After restrictions are lifted and offices are reopened to the public, he thinks that telemedicine will still be used. Some patients don’t have reliable transportation, or they are not well enough to leave home.
“I think teleheath is here to stay,” Enoch said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.