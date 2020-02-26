GROVE CITY – Anyone visiting downtown Grove City later this week needs to be aware of a few traffic changes that will be in place while a movie scene is filmed.
South Broad Street will be closed from West Main Street to Pine Street from about 3 p.m. Thursday through 8 a.m. Friday, said Vance Oakes, Grove City borough manager.
The police will be posting “no parking” signs early Thursday afternoon before “Happiest Season” films a scene in the area of South Broad Street.
The parallel South Center Street, which goes one way between Blair and West Main streets, be converted to two-way traffic during the detour, he said.
Traffic lights at South Center and Pine can be uncovered to accommodate two-way traffic, which the borough does when parades lead to an altered traffic pattern.
The borough’s public works and electric department employees will set up barricades, signs and cones.
The film crew will have security in place, and they have also asked the borough to send out two police officers to assist when needed.
The borough will be reimbursed for the officers along with costs associated with the temporary traffic change, Oakes said.
If it snows and the roads need to be cleared or salted, borough crews will have to go around the film set.
TriStar Productions is hoping for snow because the movie is set at Christmastime. Studio representatives have said that if it doesn’t snow, they will create snowfall.
Thursday’s forecast is calling for snow in Grove City – up to an inch or two by evening with temperatures reaching the upper 20s during the day, and dropping to about 20 degrees overnight.
Wind chills may get close to zero Thursday night, so Oakes isn’t expecting crowds of people to be hanging out downtown.
“Happiest Season” will be filming at Nonni’s Corner Trattoria and the Guthrie Theatre.
The romantic comedy stars Kristen Stewart, Mackenzie Davis, Mary Steenburgen, Victor Garber, Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza and Dan Levy.
Stewart’s character, Abby, plans to propose to her girlfriend — Harper, played by Davis — at a holiday party, but Harper has not yet come out to her conservative parents.
The movie is directed by Clea DuVall, produced by Marty Bowen and Isaac Klausner, and written by DuVall and Mary Holland, and it’s expected to be released on Nov. 20.
