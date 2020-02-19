GROVE CITY – The team behind a movie starring some big-name actors has been looking for a small-town spot to film a scene, and they found it in Grove City.
Borough council members on Monday approved a request for “Happiest Season” to set up on South Broad Street from about 4 p.m. Feb. 27 through 8 a.m. Feb. 28.
The film by TriStar Productions – the parent company is Sony Pictures – features Kristen Stewart of “Twilight” fame and other cast members including Mackenzie Davis, Mary Steenburgen, Victor Garber, Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza and Dan Levy, according to information sent to the borough office.
Eric DiLucente of Iron City Film Works, which serves as a liaison between filming locations and the production company, explained the project during Monday night’s council meeting.
They already have permission from Nonni’s Corner Trattoria and the Guthrie Theatre – part of the scene will be filmed at those locations, he said.
“Happiest Season” is a Christmas movie, so they’re hoping for some snow.
“We’ve created snow in some places,” DiLucente said, if the skies remain clear.
The crew is hoping to get some local folks involved as extras, about 150 people and 30 vehicles, DiLucente said.
Tanya Pollard, borough secretary, noted that PennDOT will have to agree to close part of the street during filming.
Iron City Film Works has as good relationship with PennDOT, DiLucente said.
The borough is expected to incur about $2,400 worth of expenses related to a temporary traffic detour, said Borough Manager Vance Oakes.
That will be reimbursed, DiLucente said.
After the meeting, he said that South Broad Street will be closed between College Avenue and Pine Street.
For this particular scene, the production company was looking for the “quintessential small town.”
When DiLucente first saw South Broad Street with the Guthrie’s marquee lit up, he knew they had found the perfect spot.
“Happiest Season” has been filming in locations like Sewickley and Lawrenceville, and there will also be a scene done at Love’s Travel Stop just outside of Slippery Rock, he said.
The movie is a romantic comedy, and it centers on Stewart’s character, Abby, planning to propose to her girlfriend, Harper, at a holiday party – even though Harper has not yet come out to her conservative parents.
It’s set to be released on Nov. 20, and it’s directed by Clea DuVall, produced by Marty Bowen and Isaac Klausner, and written by DuVall and Mary Holland.
For more information about how to become an extra, visit "Movie Casting PGH" on Facebook.
