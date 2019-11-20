MERCER – The 2019 Mercer County Courthouse Christmas Concert Series begins Dec. 4 with student choral voices filling the courthouse rotunda with holiday sounds.
Concerts begin at 12:30 p.m., although visitors should arrive early to allow time to get through security screening at the courthouse entrance.
The season’s schedule:
• Dec. 4 – Thiel College Choir
• Dec. 5 – Hickory High School
• Dec. 6 – Lakeview fifth grade
• Dec. 9 – Farrell High School
• Dec. 10 – Grove City High School
• Dec. 11 – Commodore Perry High School
• Dec. 12 – Sharon High School
• Dec. 13 – Sharpsville High School
• Dec. 16 – West Middlesex High School
• Dec. 17 – Greenville High School
• Dec. 18 – Mercer High School
• Dec. 19 – Lakeview High School
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.