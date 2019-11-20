MERCER – The 2019 Mercer County Courthouse Christmas Concert Series begins Dec. 4 with student choral voices filling the courthouse rotunda with holiday sounds.

Concerts begin at 12:30 p.m., although visitors should arrive early to allow time to get through security screening at the courthouse entrance.

The season’s schedule:

• Dec. 4 – Thiel College Choir

• Dec. 5 – Hickory High School

• Dec. 6 – Lakeview fifth grade

• Dec. 9 – Farrell High School

• Dec. 10 – Grove City High School

• Dec. 11 – Commodore Perry High School

• Dec. 12 – Sharon High School

• Dec. 13 – Sharpsville High School

• Dec. 16 – West Middlesex High School

• Dec. 17 – Greenville High School

• Dec. 18 – Mercer High School

• Dec. 19 – Lakeview High School

