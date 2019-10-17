MERCER – The Mercer Area Chamber of Commerce will be hosting “Taste of the Holidays” from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Mercer County Career Center, 776 Greenville Road, Coolspring Township.
Visitors will enjoy delicious cuisine by Mercer County’s finest bakers, candy makers and restaurants plus a chance to shop with our direct sales and holiday craft/art vendors.
Advance tickets are $20 each; two for $30 or eight for $100 and at the door, $25. Tickets are available at Mercer Area Chamber of Commerce, 724-662-4185.
The ticket entitles visitors to parking and complimentary food and beverage samples throughout the evening. Visitors will also have the chance to shop with home based companies, and holiday craft vendors as well as purchase tickets for various Chinese auction items and 50/50.
There will be a dozen food vendors.
All proceeds will benefit the Mercer Area Chamber of Commerce.
