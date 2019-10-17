Sara J., 94, of Franklin. Calling hours: 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday (10-16-19) at the HUFF-GUTHRIE FUNERAL HOME and CREMATION SERVICES Inc., 312 W. Park Street, Franklin Funeral: 5 p.m. Wednesday at Fox Street Church of God, 229 Fox St., Franklin. Interment : Hickory Grove Cemetery. Online condol…