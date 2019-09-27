Mars Bank opening GC branch

Harry Eugene "Gene", 91, of Sandy Lake. Calling hours: 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday (9-27-19) in BLACK FUNERAL HOME, 3236 S. Main St., Sandy Lake. Funeral service: 11 a.m. Saturday (9-28-19) in the funeral home with Pastor Sally Bell, associate pastor of Methodists United in Faith, officiat…