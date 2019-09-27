Mars Bank opening GC branch

Mars Bank has hired Mitch McFeely to serve as the banking center manager of its new Grove City branch, which is expected to open in December.
The bank, which currently serves Mercer County through its mortgage and commercial lending teams, will open a full-service banking center at 109 S. Broad St., according to a news release.
McFeely will serve both consumer and commercial customers in Grove City and throughout Mercer and northern Butler counties.
“Mitch is a perfect fit for community banking,” said Mark Drenchko, senior vice president of commercial and retail banking.
“He is committed to the Grove City area and reflects the values of relationship banking, which Mars Bank brings to the communities we serve.”
McFeely is a 12-year veteran of banking and serves in multiple community roles including membership chair of the Grove City Area Chamber of Commerce; board member of Grow Grove City; a member of the Grove City YMCA Advisory Committee; and a member of the United Way Food for Kids Backpack Project Committee.
He is a graduate of Slippery Rock University and Leadership Shenango Valley.
