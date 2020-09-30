MARRIAGE LICENSES

These marriage license applications were filed recently in Mercer County:

• Doug William Poling and Ashley Danielle Neil, both of New Wilmington.

• Keith William Schreckengost, of Mercer, and Richelle Lee Neyman, of Mercer.

• Douglas Nelson Haines, of Grove City, and Allison Louise McKee, of Grove City.

• Jerry Lenn Brazzi, of Mercer, and Amanda Cheyenne Stowers, of Mercer.

• Daniel Cody Smith, of Mercer, and Hannah Anne Jacob, of Mercer.

• James Paul Johnson and Jolene Diane Resele, both of Jamestown.

• Andrew Blaise Opolka and Alisha Kristen Welter, both of Sandy Lake.

