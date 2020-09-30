MARRIAGE LICENSES
These marriage license applications were filed recently in Mercer County:
• Doug William Poling and Ashley Danielle Neil, both of New Wilmington.
• Keith William Schreckengost, of Mercer, and Richelle Lee Neyman, of Mercer.
• Douglas Nelson Haines, of Grove City, and Allison Louise McKee, of Grove City.
• Jerry Lenn Brazzi, of Mercer, and Amanda Cheyenne Stowers, of Mercer.
• Daniel Cody Smith, of Mercer, and Hannah Anne Jacob, of Mercer.
• James Paul Johnson and Jolene Diane Resele, both of Jamestown.
• Andrew Blaise Opolka and Alisha Kristen Welter, both of Sandy Lake.
