Marriage licenses
These couples have applied for marriage licenses in Mercer County:
Michael John Havalo of North Jackson, Ohio, and Kathryn Olivia Mastriana of North Jackson.
Mathias Edward Shappee, Jr., of Jamestown and Rayna Leann Foust of Jamestown.
Andrew Patrick Puleo of Hermitage and Alexandra Michelle Millan of Hermitage.
Zachary Lloyd Clark of Mercer and Emily Marie Limegrover of Verona, Pa.
Alan John Anderson of Mercer and Amy Lynn Leskovac of Greenville.
Jeffery Noah Eide of Grove City and Anna Claire Rowlands of Grove City.
Wesley Arthur Walker of Greenville and Rachael Ann Harthan of Greenville.
Kenneth Lee Hill of Mercer and Kristen Marie Haney of Mercer.
Joseph Michael White of Struthers, Ohio, and Mary Kathryn Allaman of Hermitage.
