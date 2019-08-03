BUTLER COUNTY – A Renfrew man has been accused of exposing himself to visitors at Moraine State Park.
Conor James Mahoney, 36, is facing charges from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for the July 15 incident.
Juston Flick, a ranger with DCNR who is assigned to the region that covers the Worth Township, Butler County, park, said he received multiple calls on July 15 about a male exposing himself to visitors near the Lakeview Beach area.
A witness told Flick that while she was kayaking near Barber’s Point, she saw a male emerge from the woods, Flick said in court documents.
He started talking to her and her friends, and took off his shorts and walked into the water, Flick said. The women then left the area.
Two other women told Flick they noticed a man in a vehicle who was exposed.
The man asked the women if they wanted to watch, the documents said, and the women photographed the vehicle with their cell phone cameras and contacted emergency personnel.
Flick located the vehicle that the women photographed and identified the driver as Mahoney, whose pants were unzipped, Flick said.
Mahoney admitted to removing his pants in front of three females, Flick said.
He was charged July 16 with open lewdness and disorderly conduct.
Charges were waived to the Butler County Court of Common Pleas during a preliminary hearing July 31 with District Judge William S. O’Donnell, Slippery Rock. An indecent exposure charge was withdrawn.
His Common Pleas arraignment is set for 1 p.m. Sept. 24 with Judge Timothy F. McCune.
Mahoney is free on bond.
