PINE TOWNSHIP – A Pittsburgh man has been accused of buying hundreds of dollars worth of items from a Pine Township business using counterfeit cash.
Derrick Lamont Hart, 50, was charged Aug. 5 by state police with forgery and theft by deception.
Charges were held to Mercer County Court of Common Pleas during a preliminary hearing held Sept. 11 with District Judge D. Neil McEwen.
Hart’s Common Pleas arraignment is set for 9 a.m. Nov. 12 with Judge John C. Reed. He is currently being held in Allegheny County Jail on charges in another forgery and theft case, according to online court documents.
Police were called at 5:46 p.m. July 6 to Walmart, 1566 W. Main St. Ext., regarding an individual who had been using counterfeit $100 bills to buy merchandise and to load a debit card.
The asset protection manager told police that the suspect was targeting new cashiers, using their inexperience to complete the fraudulent transactions, police said in court documents.
During an attempted transaction, an associate manager noticed the suspect was trying to load a debit card with what appeared to be fake $100 bills.
The suspect was seen leaving in a silver Pontiac, and security cameras captured his license plate number and his time in the store.
The store’s records show that the suspect used 15 counterfeit $100 bills between July 5 and 6 to buy merchandise and load a debit card.
The purchased items and debit card transactions totaled about $1,230. He bought an air conditioner, clothing, household goods, and electronics, records say.
Police from Cranberry Township in Butler County contacted Mercer state police on July 8 to report a similar incident at a Walmart in their jurisdiction. They had been reviewing security camera footage from that store.
Mercer state police had shared the suspect’s photo with other law enforcement agencies. Cranberry police were able to identify the suspect in both cases as Hart.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.