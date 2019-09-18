STONEBORO – A Stoneboro man has been accused of injuring his cat by cutting off its tail.
Brian Keith Myers, 46, was charged Aug. 7 by state police with aggravated cruelty to animals by causing serious bodily injury or death.
The charge, which is a third-degree felony, was held to the Mercer County Court of Common Pleas during a preliminary hearing held Sept. 11 with District Judge D. Neil McEwen, Pine Township.
Myers is free on bond, and his Common Pleas arraignment is set for 9 a.m. Nov. 12 with Judge John C. Reed.
Police were called on July 28 to Myers’ apartment at 4 Railroad St. for an unrelated incident involving Myers, according to court documents.
A neighbor came outside holding a 3-month-old kitten, saying that he wanted police to see what Myers had been doing to cats living behind the apartment building.
The neighbor reported that since Myers had moved into the apartment about eight months ago, the neighbor had been seeing cats with numerous injuries.
In the past five months, eight cats turned up deceased with injuries that included broken bones and dislocated hips. It also appeared that the cats had been suffocated and had their ears burnt off, the neighbor told police.
The kitten that the neighbor was holding had its tail cut off, and Myers admitted to cutting it off, the neighbor said.
Earlier in July, the neighbor heard a loud cry outside his apartment and saw Myers on the ground with the kitten, which didn’t have a tail.
The neighbor asked Myers about what happened, and Myers said “Oh, I’m watching my cat die.”
Myers then said that the cat had a hole in its tail, so he cut it off, police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.