GROVE CITY – A Grove City man is in jail after he allegedly threatened another man with a machete.
Steven Corner, 28, of 615 S. Center St., Apartment 4, was charged Sept. 27 by Grove City police with burglary, criminal trespassing, theft, making terroristic threats, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, possession of a small amount of marijuana for personal use, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police were called at 7:42 p.m. Sept. 26 to 607 S. Center St. for a report of man – later identified as Corner – threatening his neighbor with a machete.
Corner, who was intoxicated, unlawfully entered the neighbor’s home earlier in the day and stole a bow and alcoholic beverages.
Corner shot arrows in the air, and he was found with drug paraphernalia, police said.
He’s being held in Mercer County Jail on $100,000 bond.
