Local woman named assistant superintendent in Slippery Rock schools

SLIPPERY ROCK – A Pine Township woman has been named the new assistant superintendent at Slippery Rock Area School District.
Dr. Susan Miller replaces Dr. Patricia Kardambikis, who retired after being with the district since 2014.
“It’s nice to return back to the area,” said Miller, who started on July 1.
She had been working as assistant director of curriculum and instruction for the Northwest Tri-County Intermediate Unit 5 in Edinboro.
Miller has worked in education for 26 years, starting as a school psychologist with the Lakeview School District, where she went on to serve as the special education contact.
She spent 10 years as assistant to the superintendent at the Laurel School District before heading to the intermediate unit.
The New Wilmington native has a psychology degree from Grove City College; did her graduate work in psychology at Edinboro University; earned her principal certification at Duquesne University; and received her doctorate degree in instructional management and leadership from Robert Morris University.
She was inspired to start a career in education because she likes helping students, wanting to meet the needs of all of them with tools like early intervention.
“We can have a very proactive approach in education,” Miller said.
She has two children and said that being a parent has taught her that each student is unique – something she’s keeping in mind as schools are set to reopen under new guidelines dictated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2020-21 school year will be a “new normal,” and Miller said she appreciates everyone’s patience as the district completes plans.
Classes in Slippery Rock start on Aug. 26, and students have three options: in-person instruction, which will follow guidelines set by the Pennsylvania Department of Education including face masks when necessary; using the district’s own cyber school service; or a livestreaming option for students to view certain classes from home in real time.
The livestreaming option is for grades three through 12, and it seems to be popular with parents who want the lessons that the teachers have to offer but aren’t comfortable with sending their kids to school just yet, Miller said.
During her career, she’s never dealt with something as complicated as a pandemic, and she assures families that the students’ health and safety is top priority.
Miller has the utmost respect for Superintendent Dr. Alfonso Angelucci, and the district has great administrators, talented teachers, and a dedicated school board and community, she said.
“Slippery Rock is just a high performing district,” she said.
She looks forward to meeting everyone and continuing the good things that the district is already doing.
Miller is a member of East Main Presbyterian Church in Grove City, and she is active with Grove City College alumni activities.
Slippery Rock Area School District covers the boroughs of Slippery Rock, Harrisville, West Liberty, Portersville and Prospect, and the townships of Brady, Worth, Muddy Creek, Mercer and Franklin.
