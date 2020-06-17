Members of two local Pennsylvania Army National Guard units deployed to the Philadelphia area headed home last week, an Army National Guard spokesman said.
Members of the 107th Field Artillery based at the Hermitage armory and the armory in Pine Township completed their assignments and were expected to arrive back at their home bases last Tuesday night, Lt. Col. Keith Hickox, a Guard spokesman.
Hickox didn’t know how many guardsmen were deployed.
Both units were called up by the state for active duty and were deployed June 2 to the Philadelphia area in response to demonstrations following the May 25 death of George Floyd, a black man killed by white former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.
Guardsmen from both armories called up for duty will likely be able to return today to their civilian activities, Hickox said. But there a small group were to remain on duty for a day performing maintenance duties, storing equipment and fueling vehicles used during the deployment.
Members of the armories operated as directed by local law enforcement in the Philadelphia area.
“They pulled security duty such as traffic control in several different locations like bridges,’’ Hickox said.”
No injuries were reported.
“There were no physical altercations at any of our sites,’’ he said.
Demonstrations over Floyd’s death spread throughout the nation with the large majority, including local demonstrations in the Shenango Valley, being peaceful. But violence has erupted in locations.
Gov. Tom Wolf declared an emergency on May 30, which allowed the National Guard being called up for active duty.
The declaration covered Allegheny, Philadelphia, Erie, Delaware, Dauphin and Montgomery counties.
