GROVE CITY – A Grove City gas station and convenience store is one step closer to selling beer and wine.
Grove City council on Monday approved an inter-municipal liquor license transfer request for BFS Foods Inc., which operates the Marathon station and store at 201 W. Main St.
A public hearing was held before Monday night’s council meeting. Tim Bonner, the borough’s solicitor, said that license R-4712 would be transferred from TA Operating LLC out of Sharon.
Council must approve the request unless they find it would have an impact on the community’s health, welfare, peace and morals, he said.
BFS was represented by Gregory Szallar, an attorney with Flaherty and O’Hara.
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board can approve the transfer if the receiving municipality agrees, Szallar said.
BFS has been in business for 47 years, operating a Grove City store since 2004.
The company has 69 stores; 22 of them are in Pennsylvania, and three of those serve alcohol, he said.
In order to comply with PLCB regulations, the store would have to add indoor seating and sell freshly-made food.
The store would be reconfigured to include 30 seats and food options like pizza, salad and sandwiches. Little Caesars carry-out pizza is already located at the store.
The Grove City store is open around the clock, but the hours for alcohol sales would be limited, Szallar said.
Beer would be sold from 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sundays.
Wine would be sold from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sundays.
There would be a dedicated restaurant manager, and employees selling beer and wine have to be at least 21 years old and certified and trained in the Responsible Alcohol Management Program, or RAMP.
Anyone who wishes to buy alcohol at the store would be required to show identification. Their ID card is scanned, and the employee must manually enter the birthdate into the cash register, he said.
“No ID, no sale, regardless of age,” he said.
Customers would be able to buy single servings of beer or wine to consume in the seating area.
For consumption off-site, they could buy up to 192 fluid ounces of beer – that’s two six-packs – or up to 3,000 milliliters of wine, Szallar said.
One register would be designated for alcohol purchases. For example, customers would not be able to pay for gasoline and alcohol at the same register.
There won’t be distilled spirits, smoking or games; it won’t be a place for people to hang out drinking, he said.
Eight security cameras will be installed, and there will be a television in the seating area.
Council members unanimously approved the request with no discussion.
A similar request was approved this summer when Country Fair, 228 W. Main St., asked for a liquor license transfer so it could sell wine and beer.
BFS and Country Fair will be working with the PLCB on securing the licenses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.