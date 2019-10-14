Lantern-light walking tour of Mercer will be Oct. 23

MERCER – Mercer County Historical Society will continue its tradition of autumn lantern-light walking tours of Mercer, although there will only be one tour this year.
As he has done for the past 14 or so years, Bill Philson, the society’s executive director, will lead a tour of the borough and its cemeteries, focusing on various aspects of the Civil War, the Underground Railroad, and other issues and events in our history.
The tour will be on Oct. 23, with a rain date of Oct. 30. It will leave the society’s headquarters at 119 S. Pitt St. at 7 p.m. and should last about two hours. Bring a lantern or a flashlight so you can watch your step; the tour will be dark and bumpy in places.
The route involves walking in excess of a mile and a half. People who cannot walk that distance will be able to meet the group at the various stops; however, they will miss much of the discussion and talking that goes on during the tour.
The tour is free, but donations will be accepted to benefit the Old Mercer Cemetery, Sons of the Union Veterans of the Civil War, or the Western Pennsylvania Civil War Reenactors Society.
Check the society’s website, www.mchspa.org, before the tour in case of inclement weather or a cancelation. Or call the office at 724-662-3490 between 10 a.m. adn 4 p.m. the day of the walking tour.
