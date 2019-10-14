Landfill hearing is Wednesday

GROVE CITY – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection is reminding residents that the agency is hosting a public hearing this coming Wednesday to discuss a proposed landfill.
The hearing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 16 in the auditorium of Grove City High School, 511 Highland Ave., Grove City.
Attendees will have a chance to give feedback on Vogel Holding Inc.’s request to reopen its Tri-County Industries Inc.’s landfill, which would sit on company property in Liberty and Pine Townships.
TCI is owned by Vogel Holding Inc. of Mars.
The hearing is part of DEP’s permit application review process. This is the fourth time that Vogel Holding has submitted a proposal to reopen its landfill, which closed in 1990, according to Edward R. Vogel, vice president of Vogel Holding, in previous Allied News articles.
Those who wish to testify during the hearing are encouraged to register in advance, said Tom Decker, DEP’s community relations coordinator for the northwest region of the state.
He has eight people signed up so far. Those who testify will eventually receive a comment response document that will summarize the hearing.
Other residents who want a copy will be able to pay for one, he said.
Attendees will have 5 minutes to speak, and there will be a chance to submit written comments after the hearing.
DEP has said that landfill would run six days a week, 24 hours a day, covering about 70.37 acres for up to 10 years.
It would be 40 feet high, and take in municipal waste and some residual waste at the landfill, but no hazardous waste. There is potential for the landfill to reach 160 feet if supervisors from both townships approve that height request.
Vogel also wants to increase the maximum daily volume of waste that may be received at its TCI transfer station to 1,200 from 800 tons.
DEP might be close to approving or denying the permit application soon after the hearing, Decker has said.
For more information about the hearing, or to submit your intent to testify or submit a written comment, contact Tom Decker, Community Relations Specialist, Department of Environmental Protection, Northwest Regional Office, 230 Chestnut St., Meadville, PA 16335, or email him at thomadecke@pa.gov
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.