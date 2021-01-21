PINE TOWNSHIP – Pine Township supervisors are moving forward with an appeal of the Tri-County Industries Inc. landfill approval.
During a special meeting on Jan. 12 that lasted just under two minutes, the supervisors agreed that the township would contribute $10,000 toward the cost of the appeal.
They have also been planning to talk to Liberty Township, Grove City borough, the Mercer County commissioners and Grove City Premium Outlets to see if they could file the appeal jointly.
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection approved the landfill permit on Dec. 28. Tri-County wants to reopen a landfill on its property south of state Route 208 east of the Interstate 79 interchange. The site is less than two miles from the outlet mall and the Grove City Airport.
Anyone wishing to appeal to the Environmental Hearing Board has until Jan. 28 to file the paperwork.
