PennDOT’s plans to upgrade a bridge in New Vernon are going on display a second time.
The public is invited to view the plans from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday between Jan. 20 and 31 at Maurice K. Goddard State Park, 684 Lake Wilhelm Road.
The bridge is on Lake Wilhelm Road, also known as state Route 1009, about a half-mile from Georgetown Road, and it runs over Lake Wilhelm.
It’s located next to the park’s marina area, said Matt Antrilli, a project manager with PennDOT.
The plans were displayed in August, and they’re being displayed again because they’ve been updated to include a detour that is a new part of the project, he said.
The detour is phase three, and it will be in place for about one week in late September or early October.
Motorists will have to use Carpenters Corners Road, Route 19, Milledgeville Road and Georgetown Road. A map of the detour is posted on PennDOT’s website, showing that it measures 10.2 miles.
Bicyclists and pedestrians will also not be able to access the bridge during that week, Antrilli said.
The project will cost about $600,000, and construction is expected to start around Aug. 1 and take two to three months. During phases one and two, traffic will be down to one lane, and there will be a temporary traffic signal.
The bridge deck will be resurfaced, and there will be work on erosion protection and roadway approaches, according to a news release from PennDOT.
The bridge was built in 1969, and roughly 575 vehicles a day use the bridge.
PennDOT did not receive any public input after the plan was first displayed, though they have been coordinating with park officials because the bridge is close to the facility, Antrilli said.
“We take all that into account,” he said.
PennDOT is again looking for feedback on whether the project could have an impact on cultural resources, and any other concerns that residents may have.
For more information or to submit comments, contact Antrilli at mantrilli@pa.gov or 814-678-7169.
Residents who need translation or interpretation services or other accommodations are asked to contact him by Jan. 24.
The detour map and other plan details are posted on PennDOT’s website: visit www.penndot.gov/District1 and click on “Public Meetings/Studies,” then select “Mercer County – Lake Wilhelm Road Bridge Preservation.”
