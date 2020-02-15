KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATIONS
Grove City
Grove City Area School District is holding kindergarten registration for children who will be 5 on or before Sept. 1.
Registration is set for 5 to 8 p.m. March 10, at Hillview Elementary School, 482 E. Main St., Grove City. Students entering kindergarten for the 2020-21 school year will be attending Hillview.
For those who will be enrolling children in kindergarten, visit this website starting Feb. 10: https://sis.miu4.org/GCASD_LIVE_360
If internet access is not available, report to Hillview at 4:30 p.m. March 10 to complete the necessary forms.
Required documents are: birth certificate, proof of residency, proof of guardianship if applicable, and immunization records.
The documents can be scanned into the student management system, or given during registration to be copied.
Students with last names beginning with A through G will be processed at 5 p.m.; H through M, 6 p.m.; and N through Z, 7 p.m.
If unable to report at the scheduled time, report at an alternate time on March 10.
Each student must be present at registration and accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
For more information, call Peg Williams at 724-458-8101.
Wilmington
Wilmington Area Elementary School asks those with a child who will be 5 Sept. 1, that they wish to register for kindergarten for the 2020-2021 school year, to call the elementary school office at 724-656-8866 ext. 3000 by Feb. 20 to make an appointment.
A kindergarten screening clinic will be held April 14 and 15 (by appointment only).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.