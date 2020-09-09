An 26-year-old man is accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl from New Wilmington at his home in Iowa and a residence in Stoneboro.
Mahlon J. Stutzman, 26, of North Liberty, Iowa, was charged Aug. 31 by state police with statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor, aggravated indecent assault, interference with the custody of children, corruption of minors and two counts of indecent assault.
The state police investigation began Aug. 22 with a report that two teenagers, a 17-year-old boy and his 15-year-old sister, had run away from home.
According to a criminal complaint, someone saw the teenagers leave their home in a vehicle. Police discovered that the teenagers went to North Liberty, Iowa.
A relative of the children told police on Aug. 31 that the teens had returned to a home in Stoneboro. Police visited the Stoneboro home and found Stutzman and the girl.
The girl told police that Stutzman touched her inappropriately several times as she resisted by telling repeatedly him “no” and pushing his hands away, according to court documents.
Stutzman told police that he drove the siblings to his home in Iowa but brought them back to the area after about a week. He said he knew the girl was 15 and that it was wrong to take her away from her family.
He admitted to sexual activity with the girl at the Stoneboro home and his residence in Iowa.
Stutzman also bought beer for the girl and “others,” police said.
He was taken to Mercer County Jail on $150,000 bond after his arraignment Aug. 31 before District Judge D. Neil McEwen, Pine Township.
Stutzman’s preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 23 before McEwen.
