SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP — A Charlotte, N.C. man was airlifted to a Pittsburgh’s hospital after a minivan he was riding in rolled over on Interstate 79 Saturday in Springfield Township.
The driver of the minivan, Julie McLellan-Mariano, 58, and her three passengers, Vincent Mariano, 65, Jonathan Mariano, 30, and Isabella Mariano, 21, all of Charlotte, N.C., were all taken by ambulance to Grove City Medical Center.
JoAnne Clobus, the hospital’s vice president of marketing and public relations, said McLellan-Mariano, Vincent Mariano and Isabella Mariano were treated and released, but Jonathan Mariano was flown from to UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh. Clobus said she was unsure of his current condition.
The crash occurred at 6:22 p.m., when another vehicle tried to merge at Exit 113 into the southbound lanes of I-79 from state Route 208.
State police said McLellan-Mariano thought the merging vehicle was going to enter her lane so she swerved, lost control of her vehicle and rolled over at least twice before coming to a stop in both southbound lanes.
Police said two of the four victims, including Jonathan Mariano, were not wearing seat belts.
